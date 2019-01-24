

The Canadian Press





A woman will be back in court on March 27th to face charges connected to organizing illegal entries into Canada through a popular rural crossing in southern Quebec along the border with New York.

Olayinka Celestina Opaleye is charged under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act for facilitating the entry of asylum seekers into Canada through Roxham Road in exchange for compensation.

The Canada Border Services Agency alleges Opaleye arranged for the entry of several people into Canada in the summer of 2017, acting as part of a network of smugglers who organized their travel.

A CBSA spokesperson says the woman is charged under a section of the law that covers human trafficking of a group of 10 or more, which can come with a fine of up to one-million-dollars or life imprisonment if convicted.