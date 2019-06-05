

CTV Montreal staff





A woman is due in court Wednesday to face charges of kidnapping an eight-year-old girl.

According to Laval police the girl was on her way to school Tuesday when a woman wearing a wig and glasses forced her into a car.

The school reported the girl missing and Richelieu-Saint Laurent police then intercepted a vehicle in St. Jean sur Richelieu.

According to officers a child had been tied up in the back seat, but was otherwise unhurt.

Officers say the suspect, a 54-year-old woman, knew the girl, and that a "family dispute" was at the root of what happened.

CTV will not identify the girl because her name will likely be the subject of a publication ban.