Woman to face charges of kidnapping Laval girl
CTV Montreal staff
Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 8:44AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 5, 2019 9:39AM EDT
A woman is due in court Wednesday to face charges of kidnapping an eight-year-old girl.
According to Laval police the girl was on her way to school Tuesday when a woman wearing a wig and glasses forced her into a car.
The school reported the girl missing and Richelieu-Saint Laurent police then intercepted a vehicle in St. Jean sur Richelieu.
According to officers a child had been tied up in the back seat, but was otherwise unhurt.
Officers say the suspect, a 54-year-old woman, knew the girl, and that a "family dispute" was at the root of what happened.
CTV will not identify the girl because her name will likely be the subject of a publication ban.