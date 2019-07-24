

CTV Montreal staff





A Montreal woman who sustained several injuries when she fell from bicycle after hitting a pothole is planning on suing the city.

Leonie Gray was riding on Rosemont Blvd. on July 15. She said she moved towards the middle of the road to avoid some parked cars when her wheel got stuck in the pothole.

“I flew a couple of meters and then I was sliding on the sidewalk on my face. My head hit a couple of times, also,” she said. “If I wasn’t wearing my helmet, I would have died.”

Gray said she was extremely scared at the moment of the crash. She said initially she wasn’t in pain due to the shock, but the gravity of her injuries soon set in.

“I broke three of my teeth, two of them are dead right now,” she said. “I broke the cartilage in my nose, my eye was completely swollen and the way I fell, I scraped my body on the left side and breast on the right side. One of my ribs moved and I have several bruises and scratches.”

Since the accident Gray said she’s spent lots of time with dentists and doctors. Now she’s asking the city

“I filed a complaint with the city and I claimed $20,000 for all the injuries, the time I couldn’t work,” she said. “I’m in the music industry. If I don’t have teeth, I can’t sing so I can’t work.”

Gray started a crowdsource to help pay for her dental bills, which she says alone amount to $5,000. But she says the major issue is the city’s lack of care for roads in general.

“For car drivers and cyclists it’s really an issue,” she said. “Maybe instead of patching them, they should fix the roads in the city.”