Woman suffers 'serious injuries' after being handcuffed by Montreal police
An investigation is underway after a woman suffered 'serious injuries' when she was handcuffed last month by two Montreal police (SPVM) officers.
According to Quebec's independent bureau of investigations (BEI), police received a 911 call on Sept. 26 at 3:13 p.m. about a woman near a school apparently trying to see her child despite legal conditions prohibiting contact.
About 20 minutes later, two officers arrived on site.
"At the same time, the other parent arrived to pick up the child," explains the BEI. "The person walked towards the child [and] police informed her that she had to respect certain conditions and she could be arrested if she failed to comply."
The bureau states the woman became agitated and aggressive towards one of the officers.
As a result, she was pushed to the ground and handcuffed.
"She then mentioned that her neck hurt," the BEI notes.
According to the investigation, the two officers then loaded the woman into the patrol vehicle.
They brought her home and said they would release her on condition that she sign a promise to appear.
"The officers asked the person to get out of the patrol vehicle," the BEI said. "She said she was unable to get out because she had neck pain and tingling in her limbs."
The BEI says the officers uncuffed the woman, removed her from the vehicle and laid her on the ground.
They left her there and drove away at 4:35 p.m.
"The person remained on the ground on the sidewalk near her residence," the BEI reports.
Neighbours who noticed the woman on the ground called for an ambulance 15 minutes later.
"The person reportedly said she could no longer feel her limbs," the BEI states.
Two days later, Montreal police were informed that the woman remained in hospital and was to be operated on for "serious injuries."
As a result, the file was transferred to the BEI.
Five investigators have been assigned to the case.
Media outlet La Presse is reporting the woman is paralyzed and remains in hospital one month later.
CTV News has so far not been able to verify those claims.
