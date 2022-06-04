Woman struck by vehicle while crossing street in Montreal, driver arrested

Montreal police (SPVM) analyze the scene where a 25-year-old woman was struck by a car and is now in critical condition. (John R. Kennedy) Montreal police (SPVM) analyze the scene where a 25-year-old woman was struck by a car and is now in critical condition. (John R. Kennedy)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon