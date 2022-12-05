Woman struck by semi truck crossing the street and killed on Nuns' Island

A woman was struck and killed by a big rig truck on Monday morning while crossing the street in Montreal's Nuns' Island borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) report that the 53-foot truck was travelling on Place du Commerce south around 7:15 a.m. and stopped at a stop sign.

"When he started to head south on Place du Commerce, a pedestrian was crossing," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. "The driver could not avoid the pedestrian, so the collision occurred."

When first responders got to the scene, the woman in her 30s was pronounced dead.

The 30-year-old driver of the rig was taken to the hospital and is being treated for shock.

A perimetre is currently in place, and investigators are on the scene.

Place du Commerce is closed in both directions and should be avoided.