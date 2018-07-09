

CTV Montreal





A 19-year-old woman is in stable but critical condition after being struck by a car in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

At 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, police received a call about the collision. Witnesses told them the woman was crossing the street, heading south, when she was hit by the car, which was going west on Hochelaga.

An investigation is underway and police said they were not yet sure who was at fault.

The 32-year-old driver of the car was uninjured and met with investigators to give a statement.