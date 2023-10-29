Woman struck by bullet while sitting in car in northeast Montreal

A woman was rushed to hospital after she was struck by a bullet while sitting in a vehicle early Sunday morning in Montreal's Riviere-des-Prairies neighbourhood, police say.

Authorities received a 911 call at around 4:20 a.m. When police arrived, they found the 31-year-old woman in a residence where she had taken refuge.

She was injured in the upper body, but her condition is not life-threatening.

Police sectioned the intersection off to investigate at Jacques-Rousseau St. and Jean-Raineaud Ave.

The K-9 unit was also brought to the scene.