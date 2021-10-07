Woman struck and killed by vehicle while walking on a Laval bike path

MONTREAL -

A woman in her 50s was struck and killed by a car that veered out of control in Laval Wednesday night.

According to Laval police (SPL), the victim was on the bicycle path in the Fabreville district when she was struck and killed around 6:30 p.m.

The car was heading north on Montee-Montrougeau near Marian St. when for an unknown reason it ended up in the wrong lane facing head-on traffic.

The vehicle hit a street sign and then the pedestrian who was walking on the bike lane.

Police say officers tried to revive the victim until paramedics arrived.

Police say the driver, a woman in her 40s, was not intoxicated and that it's possible the vehicle malfunctioned or that she had a medical attack.