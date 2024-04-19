MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Woman stabbed at motel in Montreal's west end

    Montreal respond to a stabbing of a woman at a motel on Saint-Jacques Street on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Kelly Greig/CTV News) Montreal respond to a stabbing of a woman at a motel on Saint-Jacques Street on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)
    A 39-year-old woman was sent to hospital with serious injuries after police say she was stabbed inside a motel room in Montreal's west end Friday morning.

    Police received a 911 call at 11:40 a.m. and responded to the Colibri Motel on Saint-Jacques Street near Lily-Simon Street in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

    "The woman was stabbed in the upper body," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

    Dubuc said that her injuries are not life-threatening. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived at the scene. 

    Police are working to determine a motive leading up to the stabbing.

