Woman stabbed at motel in Montreal's west end

A 39-year-old woman was sent to hospital with serious injuries after police say she was stabbed inside a motel room in Montreal's west end Friday morning.

Police received a 911 call at 11:40 a.m. and responded to the Colibri Motel on Saint-Jacques Street near Lily-Simon Street in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

"The woman was stabbed in the upper body," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

Dubuc said that her injuries are not life-threatening. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived at the scene.

Police are working to determine a motive leading up to the stabbing.