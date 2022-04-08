Woman stabbed and killed in Montreal's east end, man arrested

A woman has died of her injuries after being stabbed in an apartment in Montreal's east end Friday night.

Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed on Saturday that it is the fifth homicide in Montreal this year.

Officers received a call at around 7 p.m. concerning a conflict between two people in the residence on Aylwin St. near the intersection of Hochelaga and Sherbrooke streets.

The 34-year-old woman was stabbed at least once in her upper body. She was declared dead on the scene, police said Saturday morning.

The suspect, a 32-year-old man, was arrested near the scene with blood on him.

Following the arrest, he was transported to a detention centre to meet investigators. He remains in custody.

The man was known to the police before the altercation.

Police told CTV News they are trying to determine if and how the two knew each other.

Police set up a perimeter allowing investigators to survey the scene.