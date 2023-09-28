Woman severely injured in hit-and-run near Quebec City

A motorist hit a pedestrian Wednesday evening on Highway 20 near the Beaumont municipality in the Quebec City area. The driver fled the scene and is being sought by police.

The incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. at kilometre 338.

"According to preliminary information, the victim, a woman in her thirties, was struck by a motorist on the roadway, but the motorist did not stop and continued on his way after the impact," said Marc Tessier, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition. Her life is believed to be out of danger, but she suffered "fairly serious" injuries, said Tessier.

Police had yet to locate the motorist as of Thursday morning.

A perimeter was set up to analyze the scene and determine the circumstances of the event. The investigation will determine, among other things, why the woman ended up on foot on the highway.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 28, 2022.