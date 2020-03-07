Woman seriously injured in Laval house fire; building had no working smoke detector
Published Saturday, March 7, 2020 10:20AM EST Last Updated Saturday, March 7, 2020 2:17PM EST
A woman was seriously injured in a Laval house fire on the morning of Sat., March 7, 2020.
LAVAL -- A Laval fire left a woman with serious injuries on Saturday morning.
The Laval fire department said it received a call at 1 a.m. about a house engulfed in flames.
Two adults and a 12-year-old child were inside. While the three occupants managed to get out, the mother suffered serious injuries.
Fire officials said a large amount of snow outside the main door prevented the woman from exiting the building quickly.
Laval police said the home had no working smoke detector.