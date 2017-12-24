Woman seriously injured in Lasalle fire
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, December 24, 2017 3:43PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 24, 2017 4:07PM EST
A fire in Lasalle left a woman seriously injured on the day of Christmas Eve.
The fire started in the kitchen of the woman’s basement apartment on Thierry St.
Firefighters resuscitated the woman, who was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Four other dwellings were evacuated and the Red Cross is helping the residents find temporary shelter.