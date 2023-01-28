Woman seriously injured in Lachine stabbing; man arrested

A woman was stabbed and seriously injured in Montreal's Lachine borough Saturday morning.

A male suspect in his 40s has been arrested. Police could not confirm the relationship between the victim and suspect.

Police were called to an apartment on Camille Street, near Ouellette Avenue around 11 a.m.

There, they discovered a woman in her 30s with severe wounds to her upper body, but concious. She was rushed to hospital.

GUN DISOVERED NEARBY

While police combed the area, they discovered a firearm on Camille Street that appeared to have been thrown out a window of a nearby residence.

One arrest has been made related to the discovery.

The SPVM says that, for now, the stabbing and the gun arrest don't appear to be connected.