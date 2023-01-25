Woman's killing investigated as Montreal's first homicide of the year

Montreal police are investigating a suspicious death on Fullum St. Montreal police are investigating a suspicious death on Fullum St.

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Homosexuality not a crime, Pope Francis says

Pope Francis criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality as 'unjust,' saying God loves all his children just as they are and called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome LGBTQ2S+ people into the church.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon