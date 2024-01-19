Woman's car hit by gunfire while driving on Montreal highway

Quebec provincial police say a woman walked away without injuries after her car was sprayed with bullets on a Montreal highway Friday morning.

The Sûreté du Québec said they received a 911 call at around 9 a.m. and responded to a report of a shooting on the Highway 20 eastbound in the Dorval area.

Officers located the driver, a woman in her 30s, who was not injured, according to SQ spokesperson Catherine Bernard.

Investigators are examining the vehicle as their investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made.