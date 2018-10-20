Featured Video
Woman's body found near Valcartier military base
(File photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 20, 2018 4:26PM EDT
A woman’s body was found near the Valcartier military base in the Quebec City area on Friday.
The woman, who was in her 30s, was found near a security checkpoint.
The Surete du Quebec is leading the investigation and said the cause of death is not yet known. An autopsy was performed but the results have yet to be made public.
According to the SQ, the woman’s death is not necessarily connected to the Armed Forces.
