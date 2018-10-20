

The Canadian Press





A woman’s body was found near the Valcartier military base in the Quebec City area on Friday.

The woman, who was in her 30s, was found near a security checkpoint.

The Surete du Quebec is leading the investigation and said the cause of death is not yet known. An autopsy was performed but the results have yet to be made public.

According to the SQ, the woman’s death is not necessarily connected to the Armed Forces.