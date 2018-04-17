Woman's body found in Riviere des Prairies identified as Priti Patel
Priti Patel, seen here, has been missing since Sunday.
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 5:28PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 17, 2018 5:42PM EDT
A body found in the Riviere des Prairies last week has been identified as Priti Patel.
The 29-year old woman disappeared after visiting her family in Saint-Laurent in December.
Her body was discovered near Ile de la Visitation in Ahuntic, just west of the Highway 19 bridge.
Police say there was no criminal act that led to her death.
