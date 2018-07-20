

CTV Montreal





Firefighters discovered the body of a woman Friday evening as they put out a fire in an apartment building in the Ville-Marie borough.

The fire broke out in a 12-storey building on St-Timothée Ste., close to de Maisonneuve Blvd. at 7:20 p.m.



Firefighters were quickly able to put out the flames, and then discovered the woman. Officials have not identified the victim.

Montreal police spokesperson Andree-Anne Picard said the incident is not criminal, but that police will investigate due to the woman's death.



Picard said there is significant damage to the unit, but that it did not spread throughout the building.



De Maisonneuve Blvd. is closed between Amherst St. and St-Hubert St., and St-Timothée St. is closed between René-Lévesque Blvd. and de Maisonneuve Blvd.



