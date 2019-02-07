

CTV Montreal





Police are investigating the death of a woman in Val-Belair, northwest of Quebec City.

The investigation began when officers spotted an abandoned car on Ormiere Blvd. that burst into flames as they approached.

Firefighters were called to extinguish the flames on the car, then police went in search of the vehicle's owner.

They went to the owner's home a few kilometres away, and around 3:30 a.m. discovered the body of a woman.

Police said there were signs the woman had been attacked, but they are waiting for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.