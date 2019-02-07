Featured Video
Woman's body found after car bursts into flames near Quebec City
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, February 7, 2019 11:01AM EST
Police are investigating the death of a woman in Val-Belair, northwest of Quebec City.
The investigation began when officers spotted an abandoned car on Ormiere Blvd. that burst into flames as they approached.
Firefighters were called to extinguish the flames on the car, then police went in search of the vehicle's owner.
They went to the owner's home a few kilometres away, and around 3:30 a.m. discovered the body of a woman.
Police said there were signs the woman had been attacked, but they are waiting for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.
Latest Montreal News
- EMSB holds emergency meeting on religious symbols
- Multi-vehicle pileup on Quebec-Ontario border kills one
- MISSING: Police fear for safety of Nunavik woman, 44, last seen in Dorval
- Sexual harassment complainants at Concordia say they were 'revictimized' by investigation
- 24-year-old man killed in Montreal