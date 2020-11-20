MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) investigators are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who robbed a woman at knifepoint Sept. 7 in Montreal North.

Police say the robbery took place around midnight near a shopping centre at the Henri Bourassa East and Lacordaire boulevards intersection.

The suspect is reported to have snuck up behind the victim who was walking on the south side of Henri-Bourassa Blvd. After demanding that she give him money and valuables, including a pink Nintendo Switch, the suspect forced her at knifepoint to withdraw $2,000 from an ATM.

An accomplice waited in a black vehicle.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the individual who is described as a Black male between 17 and 20 years of age and speaks French with a Haitian accent.

He is around 5'4" with a slender build and has a scar on one eyebrow. His accomplice was caucasian man.

Anyone with information on the individuals are asked to call 911 or the Montreal police info line at 514-393-1133.