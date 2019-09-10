

A 44-year-old woman was taken to hospital with a head injury after being hit by a car driven by a 48-year-old woman Monday afternoon.

Emergency responders initially feared for her life, but the SPVM confirmed Tuesday morning that she is recovering well in hospital.

The victim was walking southbound on St-Laurent Blvd. crossing Henri Bourassa Blvd. late Monday afternoon when a car going north making a left on Henri Bourassa struck her.