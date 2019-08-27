

Rob Lurie, CTV Montreal





Crown and defence attorneys are seeking a suspended sentence and community service for a 20-year-old woman who pleaded guilty Tuesday to being part of a group who allegedly kicked and punched two off-duty police officers Friday.

Melina Geoffroy was arraigned Monday on two counts of assaulting a police officer and two counts of intimidating someone associated with the justice system. Her guilty plea is to one count of each.

On August 24 at 1:30 a.m., two off-duty police officers in plainclothes were walking near Emilie Gamelin Park after finishing their shift. Several people on a nearby terrace recognized them as police officers and surrounded them. The officers, who are brothers, were hit repeatedly and suffered injuries.

"One has a slight concussion but they're doing alright," said SPVM spokesperson Marie-Claude Dandenault.

The Crown and defence said they would seek a suspended sentence and community service in light of Geoffroy turning over cell phone video of the attack to investigators. Another court date was set for Sept. 4.

In all six arrest warrants have been issued in connection with the attack, including two for minors. Police said they're still looking for other people who may have been involved. Dandenault said patrols have been increased in the area where the attack took place.

"The people who attacked them are all people who are known to our police services so may have interacted with them," said Dandenault.

Also on Tuesday, 29-year-old Hamine Hamidi Ben Hamida was granted $1,000 bail, a day after being charged with two counts of intimidating someone associated with the justice system.