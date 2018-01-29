

One woman in her sixties has died and a woman in her thirties, believed to be her daughter, is under arrest.

Someone called 9-1-1 late Sunday to report a woman had been stabbed in the back on Guy Bouchard St. near Louis Hebert St. in LaSalle.

Emergency crews arrived to find the victim lying outside a home bleeding from her wounds. They rushed her to hospital where she died of her injuries.

Police arrested a 34-year-old woman at the scene without incident and she was questioned overnight.

Officers spent the night investigating the area to determine exactly what happened.