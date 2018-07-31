

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are hoping the public can help them locate a woman missing from Pointe-aux-Trembles.

Micheline Paulvin, 67, was last seen around 3:30 Tuesday morning inside the centre where she lives. Her was reported missing when she did not show up for lunch.

Police are particularly concerned because Paulvin has schizophrenia and diabetes. She needs to take medication, which she does not have with her.

She could easily get lost, said authorities, because she never leaves the centre.

Paulvin is black, with black hair and dark eyes. She is 1.6 metres (5’2”) tall and weighs 69 kilograms (152 lbs.). She speaks French.

She was last seen wearing a black dress with black moccasins that have a white cord around them.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is urged to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133