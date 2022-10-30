Woman killed in single-vehicle accident in La Peche, Que.

A 36-year-old woman died Saturday after driving off the road on Chemin Cléo-Fournier in La Pêche, in the Outaouais region of Quebec.

Just before 3 p.m., police officers from the MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais responded to a single-vehicle accident on Chemin Cléo-Fournier.

When officers arrived, the woman was in critical condition and was transported to a hospital. She was pronounced dead at Wakefield Hospital.

The road in question was closed to traffic until 10:40 p.m. to allow officers to investigate the scene of the accident, police said.

"Information from the investigation indicates that the driver lost control of her vehicle on a bend and skidded to a severe side impact with a mature tree across the ditch," said police in a statement. "All airbags deployed, but unfortunately were not effective on impact."

The circumstances of the loss of control are still under investigation.