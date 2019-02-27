

CTV Montreal





Montreal police have arrested a 23-year-old man after a woman was killed.

People called 9-1-1 on Tuesday evening to report that a fight was taking place in an apartment building on Sauriol Alley, near Meunier St. and Tolhurst park.

When officers arrived they found a woman with multiple injuries to her upper body lying unconscious on the ground, and despite attempts to revive her she died soon afterwards.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man at the scene and questioned him overnight about what took place, and his connection with the deceased.

Investigators from the major crime squad spent the night at the building examining the apartment where the attack took place.

The woman has not been identified, and at this point officers would only say she appeared to be in her twenties.

This is the fifth murder of the year on the island of Montreal.