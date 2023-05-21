Woman killed in highway crash in Mauricie: SQ

LOUISEVILLE, Que. -

A woman died in a crash on Route 349 in Saint-Léon-le-Grand, Mauricie, on Sunday.

Around 8 p.m., the driver lost control of her vehicle and rolled over once or twice before being ejected from the passenger side, according to Quebec provincial police (SQ).

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, said SQ spokesperson Catherine Bernard.

The identity and age of the victim have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 21, 2023.