Woman killed in head-on collision in Abitibi-Temiscamingue

A woman was killed in a head-on collision between two vehicles on Highway 117 in Abitibi-Témiscamingue on Friday evening.

The woman in her 60s was one of the two occupants of one of the vehicles involved in the accident. She was transported to hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead.

The other occupant of the vehicle, a man, was transported to hospital as a precautionary measure, said Sûreté du Québec spokespersonHélène St-Pierre.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is also in hospital.

The head-on collision occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Route Saint-Paul South, also known as Route 117, in Rivière-Héva, in the La Vallée-de-l'Or RCM.

An investigation is underway to determine the causes and circumstances of the accident.

In the evening, a bypass route was set up for passenger vehicles.