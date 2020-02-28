MONTREAL -- A 20-year-old woman has died after a collision in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood.

It happened at 9:25 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, she was walking near the corner of Saint-Michel Boulevard and Villeray Street when two cars collided.

Officers note one of the cars then rebounded backwards and struck her. The woman was rushed to hospital, where she was in critical condition before succumbing to her injuries.

The two drivers, a 28-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man, were not injured.

Police state that the slippery roads could have been a factor in the incident, but they are investigating to see if either driver committed an infraction.