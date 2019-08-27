Featured Video
Woman killed after being struck on Kirkland highway
Amy Luft, CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 11:15AM EDT
A woman was killed this morning after being struck by a car on Highway 40 eastbound in Kirkland.
According to SQ spokesperson Claude Doiron, the accident happened at 8:50 a.m., as the woman was walking across the highway at Chemin Ste. Marie.
She was declared dead at the scene.
The driver was uninjured.
Police do not know why she was on the highway and are investigating what led to the accident.
Drivers were redirected to the service road.
Latest Montreal News
- Father slain 7-year-old court date postponed to September
- Theatre for visually impaired seeks encounter in a different way
- Quebec Grain Growers want government support in midst of trade war
- 15-year-old boy possibly drowned near Trois Rivieres
- Air Canada purchase of Transat to undergo assessment until May, says minister