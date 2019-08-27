

Amy Luft, CTV Montreal





A woman was killed this morning after being struck by a car on Highway 40 eastbound in Kirkland.

According to SQ spokesperson Claude Doiron, the accident happened at 8:50 a.m., as the woman was walking across the highway at Chemin Ste. Marie.

She was declared dead at the scene.

The driver was uninjured.

Police do not know why she was on the highway and are investigating what led to the accident.

Drivers were redirected to the service road.