One woman was hurt when she was hit by another vehicle in a hit and run in Ste. Julie late Sunday night.

The woman driving west on Highway 20 when she spotted a pale vehicle racing up the road behind her. She moved to the righthand lane but the other car clipped her bumper, and she then lost control of her vehicle which rolled and ended up on its roof near Exit 102.

Someone called 9-1-1 and emergency crews rushed to the scene.

Firefighters used hydraulic jaws to pry the car apart and pull the woman from the wreckage.

She was taken to hospital for treatment, and told police about the other vehicle.