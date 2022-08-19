Woman in wheelchair struck by car on Highway 520

Quebec provincial police are investigating after a woman in a wheelchair was struck by a car on Highway 520 West Friday morning.

The incident happened at 4:15 a.m. at 55th Avenue in Dorval, on Montreal's West Island.

The woman, in her twenties, was rushed to hospital, and authorities say they fear for her life.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says it believes the victim was from the Grand Nord and is working to determine why she was on the highway in her wheelchair.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 60s, was treated for shock.

Highway 520 remains closed indefinitely as investigators canvass the scene.