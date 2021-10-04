MONTREAL -- A woman is fighting for her life after being seriously injured Sunday night in a residence in Sainte-Julienne, in the Lanaudière region, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reported.

Police say at 7:45 p.m. they were called to a home on Route 337.

The victim was transported to a hospital in the region and her condition is considered critical, according to Louis-Philippe Bibeau, a spokesperson for the SQ.

Police have arrested a man in relation to the assault; he will be met by investigators in the coming hours.

"At 8:30 p.m. the same night, a car went off the road on Saint-Pierre Street in Joliette after a brief pursuit," added Bibeau. "The driver was transported to the hospital."

He explains the force is trying to figure out if the collision is related to the events that occurred in Sainte-Julienne.

The SQ was not in a position Monday morning to reveal the age of the victim or her relationship to the man they arrested and how she was assaulted.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 4, 2021.