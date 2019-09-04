Woman in her 70s stabbed in metro car at l'Assomption station
CTV News Montreal
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 5:01PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 4, 2019 6:50PM EDT
Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was attacked inside a metro car Wednesday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Emmanuel Couture said the man approached the woman as the car was at l'Assomption station, attacked her with a sharp object and fled the scene.
A 911 call was placed at about 4:30 p.m. concerning the incident, said Couture.
The woman was transported to hospital with upper body injuries and is expected to survive.
A man was arrested shortly after near the scene.
Service on the green line was halted between Honore-Beaugrand and Pie-IX when someone pulled the emergency brake. It gradually resumed before 7 p.m.