Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was attacked inside a metro car Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Emmanuel Couture said the man approached the woman as the car was at l'Assomption station, attacked her with a sharp object and fled the scene.



A 911 call was placed at about 4:30 p.m. concerning the incident, said Couture.

The woman was transported to hospital with upper body injuries and is expected to survive.

A man was arrested shortly after near the scene.

Service on the green line was halted between Honore-Beaugrand and Pie-IX when someone pulled the emergency brake. It gradually resumed before 7 p.m.