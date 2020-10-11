MONTREAL -- A woman in her 70s is in critical condition after losing control of her vehicle and hitting another car in Rimouski on Sunday.

The accident happened on Rte-232 as the woman was driving west. She crossed four lanes and into oncoming traffic, according to Surete du Quebec spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau.

Bilodeau said the eastbound car attemped to avoid the impact, but the two vehicles collided. Airbags in both cars did not inflate.

The occupants of the second vehicle, a family of four, were uninjured.

An investigation is underway to determine what led up to the incident. Rte-232 was closed completely at Arthur-Buies Blvd. but was later reopened.