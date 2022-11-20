Woman in her 60s was killed in crash in Shawinigan, Que.

A woman in her 60s lost her life after a violent crash in Shawinigan, Mauricie, just under two hours west of Quebec City.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday morning on Rang Saint-Mathieu, near Lamothe Road.

"The driver, in her sixties, was travelling east towards Lac-à-la-Tortue when she lost control of her vehicle," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Béatrice Dorsainville.

The car rolled over several times and ended upside down in a ditch.

"She was alone in her vehicle at the time of the incident. She was transported to hospital and was pronounced dead," the SQ spokeswoman said.

The sector of Rang Saint-Mathieu was closed until around 6 a.m. to allow a police officer specializing in collision investigation to analyze the scene.

"The investigation is continuing. There is no theory at this time as to the cause of the collision,'' said Sgt Dorsainville.