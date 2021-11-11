MONTREAL -- Quebec City police (SPVQ) is investigating the "unexplained" death of a woman in a home in the Charlesbourg borough.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was discovered unconscious inside the residence in the Saint-Rodrigue sector on Wednesday at 1:20 p.m.

Her death was confirmed onsite when paramedics and police arrived.

A security perimeter was set up; investigators and a forensic technician were called to the scene to try to understand the circumstances surrounding her death.

No further details were provided by the force.

Anyone with information on the death of this woman is asked to confidentially contact the police at (418) 641-AGIR (2447) or by using the toll-free number, 1-888-641-2447.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 11, 2021.