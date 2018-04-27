

The Canadian Press





SAINT-ANDRÉ-AVELLIN, Que. - A young woman in her twenties died following in Saint-André-Avellin, Outaouais, overnight between Thursday and Friday.

The driver reportedly lost control of her small car on a curve on Highway 321 northbound, around 1:30 a.m., according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The woman was alone in her small car, Sûreté du Québec spokesperson, Audrey-Anne Bilodeau.

She was ejected from the car and pronounced dead in hospital.

The road was still closed early Friday morning while the police conduct an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the collision.