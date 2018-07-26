Featured Video
Woman in critical condition following motorcycle collision in Rawdon
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 8:57PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 26, 2018 9:05PM EDT
The passenger on a motorcycle was gravely injured after a collision with a car in Rawdon, late Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened on Kildare Rd. in the Lanaudière town at about 5 p.m., according to the Surete du Quebec.
The car was stopped and planning to make a left turn when the motorcycle, which was coming up behind them, swerved to avoid the car and instead collided with an oncoming vehicle, said SQ spokesperson Christine Coulombe.
Two people were on the motorcycle. While the driver was injured, he is expected to survive. The woman on the back, however, was taken to hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the car was not injured.
An investigator was sent to the scene to look into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
