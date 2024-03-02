Woman in critical condition after Quebec City stabbing; son, 27, arrested

A 60-year-old woman who was stabbed in Quebec City is fighting for her life in hospital.

Her son was arrested in connection with the stabbing.

The incident occurred on Friday around 8 p.m. on De Repentigny Street in the Saint-Sacrement district.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene by Quebec City police (SPVQ), who confirmed that the attack occurred "in an intrafamilial context."

"During the night, major crime investigators and forensic identification technicians were on the scene to reconstruct the scene" and attempt to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the assault, said William Robitaille, spokesperson for the SPVQ.

The suspect remains in custody. He is expected to appear in court on Saturday and may face charges of attempted murder.

The SPVQ's investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 2, 2024.