Woman in critical condition after paddleboarding accident in Mauricie

SAINT-MATHIEU-DU-PARC, QC -

A woman is fighting for her life after a paddleboarding accident on the Shawinigan River in Mauricie on Saturday.

She was paddling down the river in the Saint-Mathieu-du-Parc sector when she was found in the water, explains Quebec provincial police (SQ) spokesperson Hélène St-Pierre.

SQ officers from the Maskinongé MRC were called to the scene around 1 p.m.

The woman, in her forties, was pulled from the water and taken to hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the accident is still unknown. The woman was wearing a life jacket.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 6, 2023.