Woman in critical condition after crash on Quebec bridge

A woman is in critical condition following an accident on the Quebec Bridge Sunday at around 5:45 pm.

The driver was heading north when she struck the guardrail and collided with a southbound vehicle, according to provincial police spokesperson Hélène St-Pierre.

The woman, who is in her forties, suffered significant injuries and was rushed to hospital.

In the other vehicle, three people suffered minor injuries. They were also sent to hospital.

The Quebec Bridge was completely closed in both directions.

A collision investigator was on the scene to learn more about the circumstances of the incident.

-- This report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on July 2, 2023.