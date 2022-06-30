Woman in critical condition after collision with vehicle, Montreal police say

Montreal police say a woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Police say they received a 911 call shortly after 6 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Fleury Street East and Olympia Boulevard in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

The woman was sent to hospital and the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, a police spokesperson said.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story that will be updated.