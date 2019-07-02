

CTV Montreal





A woman in her 40s is in critical condition after she was trapped between a pickup truck and a wall in Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension.

Montreal police say the cause of the incident is accidental.

Urgences Sante spokesperson Sylvain Lafrance said paramedics arrived at the scene – a temporary self-storage facility at the corner of Cremazie Boulevard and 15th Avenue – to find the woman in critical condition with serious injuries to her upper body.



A second person was also treated by Urgences-Sante.

The cause of the incident is so far unclear, said Lafrance.



