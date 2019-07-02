Featured Video
Woman in critical condition after being pinned by truck against wall at storage facility
A woman was pinned against a wall by a truck.
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 3:12PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 2, 2019 4:51PM EDT
A woman in her 40s is in critical condition after she was trapped between a pickup truck and a wall in Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension.
Montreal police say the cause of the incident is accidental.
Urgences Sante spokesperson Sylvain Lafrance said paramedics arrived at the scene – a temporary self-storage facility at the corner of Cremazie Boulevard and 15th Avenue – to find the woman in critical condition with serious injuries to her upper body.
A second person was also treated by Urgences-Sante.
The cause of the incident is so far unclear, said Lafrance.
Latest Montreal News
- Woman in critical condition after being pinned by truck against wall at storage facility
- Backhoe rampage in Ste-Therese damages home and car while causing blackout
- Dozens need emergency housing in Montreal's moving day apartment crunch
- Anglos, francophones join forces on minority language rights after 'a bad year'
- Former skiers reach out-of-court deal with Alpine Canada over Charest sex assaults