Woman hit by truck while crossing downtown street
A woman in her 70s is in serious but stable condition after being hit by a truck downtown on Jan. 11, 2018.
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 10:29PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 11, 2018 10:47PM EST
A woman in her 70s is in hospital in serious but stable condition after being struck by a truck downtown on Thursday afternoon.
The woman was crossing Viger at the corner of Sanguinet when the truck made a right turn and collided with her just before 5:00 p.m.
The woman was rushed to the hospital and the driver was treated for nervous shock at the scene.
