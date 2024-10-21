Woman hit by shotgun blast while lying in bed two floors above neighbour: police

A 65-year-old Repentigny man is facing charges after allegedly drunkenly firing a shotgun in his apartment and injuring a young woman who was sleeping in her bed two floors above.

Police in Repentigny arrested the man on Friday after responding to a shooting in a four-storey building on Notre-Dame Street near Levesque street in the municipality just east of Montreal.

Spokesperson Bruno Marier said that the 23-year-old woman was in her bed two floors above the suspect who was on the ground floor.

She suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

The man was located sitting in his car in the parking lot and was arrested. Police say he was impaired while put under arrest.

Police added that the suspected gun was a legally-owned hunting rifle and that there was another gun in the apartment.

He appeared in the Joliette courthouse on Saturday on assault and weapons charges.