

CTV Montreal





Authorities are investigating after a woman was found lying unconscious outside a seniors' residence in Montreal East.

Around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday paramedics rushed to Les Pleiades on Sainte Julie St. when someone spotted the woman on the ground.

She was rushed to hospital and at 11 a.m. Urgences Santé officials said doctors were treating her, adding that she was in critical condition.

The woman is 75 years old and a resident of the home.

More to come.