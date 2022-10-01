Woman found unconscious in her cell in Nunavik: police watchdog investigating

Five investigators from the independent Quebec police watchdog (BEI) will try to shed light on the death of a 39-year-old woman who died Friday after being placed in detention in Nunavik.

In a news release, the BEI said that it was opening an investigation into the incident in Puvirnituq, in Northern Quebec.

According to preliminary information, the 39-year-old woman was arrested by the Nunavik Police Service for a violation of a municipal by-law.

She was then taken into custody at the Puvirnituq police station, but was found unconscious in her cell around 7:15 p.m. on Friday.

She was later pronounced dead.

The BEI initiates an investigation in all cases where a person dies while in police custody.